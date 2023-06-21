Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, to sober up and stop attacking the media.

Over the weekend, Kuria went hammer and tongs against the Nation Media Group after the Aga Khan-owned media house revealed how the CS with a bunch of cartels imported 125,000 metric tonnes of edible oil and pocketed Sh 6 billion.

Kuria used unprintable slurs on the staff at the Nation, prompting the media house to respond, both in written statements and editorial broadcasts.

Reacting to the matter, Mudavadi stressed the need for robust media as stipulated in the constitution.

“Kenya must always have a vibrant and free media. That is what the constitution expects and demands, and that is what Kenyans must get. As far as I’m concerned, the government is committed to a free and objective media as required. So we are not running away from that,” he said.

Dissenting from Kuria’s reaction and pronouncements thereafter, the Prime CS implied that it would be prudent for his colleagues to exercise decorum by virtue of being public servants.

He advised government officers to use the available channels to seek redress when the need arises, ruling out abuses and expletives as a response mechanism.

“There is a very thin line between a public official and somebody in their private capacity. So my advice to any of my colleagues or anyone in the public space, be very careful in the statements that you make.

“They may be personal statements but because of your status in society, they could give the impression that it is public police when it is not,” Mudavadi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.