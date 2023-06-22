Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi has defended the frequent foreign trips he has been making without bringing any tangible development in the country.

Mudavadi is among senior government officials who have been gobbling billions of shillings in foreign trips without bringing any results back to the country.

Speaking during an interview with NTV, Mudavadi stated that trips are sanctioned by President William Ruto.

He argued that Kenya must have diplomatic relations with other countries, adding that he can not stop people from talking on the matter.

“I think we are misinterpreting the whole thing. The trips I’ve made, I have made on behalf of the President because we have to have our footprint in the diplomatic realm.

“I cannot stop people from talking,” Mudavadi said.

At the same time, Mudavadi asked Kenya Kwanza government officials to focus on delivering President Ruto’s agenda for the country and engaging with Kenyans.

“But I think our focus, and I still reiterate our focus, must be on better delivery of services. So we are not out there for political rallies at this point in time. People should be focusing on engaging with the people,” said Mudavadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.