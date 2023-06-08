Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 June 2023 – Renowned social media influencer, Azziad Nasenya, has sparked reactions after she was pictured wearing shoes similar to those of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

The beautiful Tiktoker is among the female celebrities who were appointed by Ababu to the Creatives Technical Committee through a gazette notice on February 10, 2023.

Her appointment caused murmurs on social media.

Ababu is a well-known womanizer with an appetite for beautiful ladies.

Social media sleuths are suspecting that Ababu must have made a move on Azziad.

See the photos that have caused a stir on social media.

