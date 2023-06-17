Saturday, 17 June 2023 – This is Beth Mwangi, a 36-year-old salon owner and mother of three children, aged 18, 11, and 8. She resided in Joska.

Beth had been in a volatile marriage ever since she discovered that her husband had preyed on their daughter when she was young, sexually molesting her. The case was taken to court, but Beth’s mother was compensated by her in-laws, and her husband allegedly bribed his way out, causing the matter to disappear.

Beth often quarreled with her husband and would occasionally disappear for several days, only to return home later. Last Thursday, after yet another argument with her husband, Beth took her boys to their sister’s home. Their eldest daughter, 18, had already left home and gotten married.

When her daughter noticed that her mother had not come to pick up the boys, especially during a school week, she decided to take them home herself to ensure they could go to school and also to check on her mother. It was not uncommon for Beth to quarrel with her husband and leave for days before returning. However, when her daughter arrived home, she didn’t find her mother there; instead, her father was present. So she left the kids in his care and departed.

Before going to bed, the boys’ father asked to charge their phones. The next morning, he was nowhere to be found, even after an extensive search. Worried, the two boys ventured into their parents’ bedroom, following a foul odor. Upon opening the door, they found flies and decided to investigate further. Their curiosity led them to discover the swollen and decomposing body of their mother under the bed.

Feeling lost and unsure of what to do, the boys sought help from their neighbors and asked them to witness what they had encountered. The matter was reported, and the body was taken to Bahati Bukuku mortuary. Today, the post-mortem examination confirmed that Beth had been strangled to death.

Her husband, David Kiarie, pictured, is the main suspect and has since fled. The latest suspected location of his whereabouts is his parents’ home in Muranga. He has also taken with him all the deceased’s documents, her phone, and the children’s phones.

Via Njeri Mwigi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST