Monday, June 12, 2023 – Murang’a County Governor Irungu Kang’ata should be impeached, going by how he is running the government.

Since his election on August 9, 2022, Kang’ata has not done anything tangible and has only been concentrating on writing useless columns in local dailies without caring about the plight of the Murang’a people.

For instance, Murang’a Level 5 Hospital looks like a sewer line and patients are forced to share beds and use tattered blankets while Kang’ata and his useless MCAs continue to loot billions of shillings allocated to the county.

One patient who spoke to our informer says the hospital, which was one of the best hospitals in central Kenya in the 1990s, has no standby generator and doctors and nurses are forced to use their phones while performing risky tasks like surgeries, especially cesarean surgeries, when the power goes off.

Murang’a health docket is also marred with massive corruption, with a doctor forced to part with Sh 500,000 bribe to be employed by the county while a nurse parts with Sh 300,000.

Kang’ata may lie to Kenyans that he is not aware, but he receives a share of the bribes through his health CEC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.