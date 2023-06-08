Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Multiple Children have been stabbed in a knife attack in Annecy, in southeast France, by a Syrian asylum seeker, local officials have said.

The Syrian asylum seeker stabbed 6 children aged 2-3 as they visited a park with their kindergarten on Thursday, June 8. Two children are in critical condition as at press time.

A video posted on social media showed the alleged attacker being stopped by concerned civilians after he carried out the attack.

The suspect has been detained in connection with the attack.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said she will travel to Annecy with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Thursday, according to the interior ministry.

Health Minister François Braun tweeted that his thoughts were with the victims of the knife attack.

“All my thoughts go immediately to the people injured by an individual armed with a knife in Annecy, and to their loved ones,” Braun tweeted.

“I salute the rapid mobilization of the emergency services to take care of the victims, and notably the Urgent Medical Aid Service (SAMU).”

Lawmakers in the French National Assembly observed a minute’s silence for those injured in the attack.

Watch the video below

Voilà l'agresseur d'Annecy qui a visé et touché des enfants de moins de 3 ans dans des poussettes#Annecy #agression #attentat #paquier pic.twitter.com/XxUF8Kysvy — Funky Armenico (@FunkyArmenico) June 8, 2023