Monday, June 19, 2023 – Singer Muigai Wa Njoroge’s second wife, Queen Stacey, celebrated him in style on Father’s Day.

She threw him a colourful birthday party and heaped praises on him.

Taking to her Facebook account, Stacey wrote a heartfelt message to pamper her husband.

She said he is the best husband and father to their kids.

Her special message to Muigai on Father’s Day read,’’ God sends a blessing from above and when he sent u to me,, I knew it’s was true love u are the best On this special day I want to express my gratitude in every way.

“You’re a remarkable Dad so loving n true your love for our children is a sight to behold. The way u protect and nurture never get old… u been the rock during the hard times… I owe u so much praise As a father you’re the best

As a husband I’ve been blessed Thank You for all do Forever am Thankful love u King.’’

Muigai’s first wife was conspicuously missing at the birthday ceremony, raising eyebrows among online fans.

She also did not wish him a happy Father’s Day.

There are claims that Muigai’s hyped polygamous marriage is on the rocks.

