Friday, 23 June 2023 – A group of investors who lost millions of shillings through the Lesedi land scam held protests to demand the arrest of some leading Kikuyu musicians who were paid to market the sham real estate company.

Muigai Wa Njoroge, DJ Faxto, Karangu, and Samidoh are among the popular artists who lured gullible investors into the scam.

Despite knowing it was a scam, they marketed the company through their social media handles.

The company has been shut down and disappeared with the money paid by investors to secure land on the outskirts of Nairobi.

It is estimated that Lesedi Developer CEO defrauded investors over Ksh 1.2 billion.

