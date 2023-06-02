Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi is among senior government officials who are globetrotting using taxpayers’ money without bringing back any tangible benefits.

Since the day the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government was elected into power, Mudavadi has done nothing tangible and he is only flying out of the country for useless meetings and engagements.

On Friday, Mudavadi left the country for Luanda, Angola where he will represent President William Ruto for a peace summit.

According to a dispatch from his office, Mudavadi will lead the Kenyan delegation at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the signatory countries of the framework agreement for peace, security, and cooperation (PCS) for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the region.

The Framework Agreement for Peace, Security, and Cooperation for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Region was signed in 2013 by 11 African countries, including Kenya, to promote peace, stability, and development in the DRC and the Great Lakes region of Africa.

Here is the photo of the Kenya Airforce jet that ‘Mwana Wa Hannah’ used while going to Luanda as Kenyans continue sleeping with empty stomachs.

