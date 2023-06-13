Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenyans to be patient and understanding as the government explores innovative strategies to stimulate the country’s economy.

Speaking in Nyahururu, Gachagua explained that it is necessary for the government to make difficult and unpopular decisions for the betterment of its citizens.

While urging Kenyans to support the government, Gachagua highlighted that once the Parliament passes the proposed Finance Bill 2023, it will generate funds to facilitate various development projects.

“Our current debt stands at Sh9.6 trillion. The solution is simple: we must collect revenue to construct roads and provide clean water. Borrowing more is not an option as we lack the means to service our debt,” he explained.

“The Kenya Kwanza administration is genuinely concerned and has good intentions for the country. We cannot let our people suffer because we have comprehensive plans for their prosperity,” he added.

This is not the first time Gachagua is telling Kenyans to brace themselves for difficult moments ahead.

On June 9, 2023, he asked Kenyans to tighten their belts for hard times and expect the economy to improve after two years.

Currently, prices of various commodities have doubled, making the majority of Kenyans unable to put food on the table, and the situation will get worse if Parliament passes Ruto’s controversial Finance Bill 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST