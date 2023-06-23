Friday, 23 June 2023 – Renowned rapper Julius Owino, better known as Juliani, has penned a sweet message to his wife Lillian Nganga as she turns a year older.
Taking to his Instagram account, Juliani proved he is a romantic man by heaping praises on Lillian through a heartfelt birthday message.
He confessed that Lillian, whom he has nicknamed Nyar Okuyu, makes his heart go gaga and described her as a lovely lady with alluring beauty.
“Nyar Okuyu.Lady lovelyMsichana switi, peremende.Gal sambaratisha my heart.Miss mwah! Mwah!Mtoto fine thank you.Happy birthday, Mpenzi,” he wrote.
Juliani and Lillian got married last year in a private wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.
They are blessed with one kid.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
