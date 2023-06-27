Tuesday, 27 June 2023 – Suspected M-PESA fraudsters were forced to run into a police station after a rowdy mob cornered them in Nairobi’s Utawala estate.

The suspects, who were riding in a car with registration number KDL 481A, ran into the Muungano Police Station as an angry mob chased after them while baying for their blood.

The mob torched a vehicle belonging to the suspects and reduced it to a shell.

The suspects are believed to be part of a gang conning Mpesa operators in Utawala and its environs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.