Friday June 16, 2023 – The mother of a 10-year-old boy refused to allow her son to return home after he was discovered by the community loitering in an area popularly known as Chubbies Garage in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), residents contacted them on Monday, June 12, 2023, requesting assistance for the minor.

“On arrival, Reaction Officers interviewed the child who explained that he left his home approximately eight days ago to reside with a family friend after his mother absconded with his five year old brother for several days, forcing him to fend for himself,” RUSA said in a statement.

“The boy left his newly found safe haven Sunday morning after his caregiver was unable to provide meals for him. He spent the day walking around aimlessly in the Chubbies Garage area when residents intervened.

“One individual identified him and offered to transport him back to his residence. On arrival, the Good Samaritan met with his mother, who stated that she was fed up and no longer wanted the child. He returned with the resident to her home. They then contacted RUSA for assistance.

“The minor was transported to the Verulam Child & Family Welfare Society where he was appointed a Social Worker to intervene in the matter.”