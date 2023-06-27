Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has said most Kenyans are fed-up with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, and their only hope is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Tuesday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) as he waited for Raila Odinga to arrive from Warsaw, Poland, Maina said most Kenyans, even those who voted for President William Ruto, have lost hope and are now waiting for Raila Odinga’s whistle on the way forward.

“We are here to welcome the opposition leader Raila Odinga, after which we will proceed to Kamukunji Grounds. We expect most people to attend because as it stands, most people have lost hope in this government and they need to be given hope,” Maina said.

Raila, who is regarded as the father of modern democracy in Kenya, is expected to give Kenyans a way forward after President William Ruto signed the controversial Finance Bill 2023 into law.

The bill, which was opposed by the opposition, has introduced a series of new taxes on Kenyans.

This development has the potential to double the cost of living, which is currently being witnessed in the country.

