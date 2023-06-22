Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Trade and Investment CS Moses Kuria has set the record straight on the multi-billion shillings cooking oil scandal, throwing President William Ruto’s ally and financier Mary Wambui under the bus in the process.

During a grilling by the Senate yesterday, Kuria named 11 companies that were contracted to supply the edible oil, among them four companies that are owned by Ruto’s friend Mary Wambui.

In a day of high drama that saw senators allied to Azimio la Umoja Coalition walking out on Kuria, the CS disclosed that Wambui’s company Purma Holdings was awarded a tender by KNTC to import 30,000 metric tons of rice, 12,500 litres of edible oil and 20,000 metric tons of beans worth Sh2.5 billion.

Wambui, who is the chairperson of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Board, and her daughter, Purity Njoki Mungai, are said to be the directors of Purma Holdings.

Other companies associated with Mary Wambui that the Moses Kuria-led Ministry awarded tenders to supply edible oil include Charma Holdings Ltd, which was given a tender worth Sh1.95 billion, Enterprise Supplies Ltd (Sh1.2 billion) and Evertec General Trading Company Ltd (Sh1.2 billion).

In total, Ruto’s ally, Mary Wambui, made a cool Sh6.85 billion from the edible oil scandal.

The business lady was among President Ruto’s aggressive campaigners in the last election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.