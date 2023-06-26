Monday, June 26, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has insulted the media yet again, in total defiance of a court order barring him from uttering insulting words against media practitioners.

Speaking in Murang’a County, CS Kuria referred to the media as prostitutes, vowing to respond to the press when they report wrongly.

Kuria also asked the media to give the current administration time to work for Kenyans, claiming they were with the previous regime for ten years.

“I said recently an arrow in the night, these ******* from the media, how they come at me is how I will respond to them.”

“The way they feel hurt when I call them that, is the same way we are hurt when they wrongly accuse us and they should give us time to work, they were with the previous government for 10 years,” he said.

The High Court on Wednesday issued an injunction barring CS Kuria from using derogatory statements against any media practitioner following a petition applied by human rights defender Charles Mugane.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application an injunction be and is hereby issued against the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industries the Hon. Moses Kuria prevented him from uttering and expressing any insulting, demeaning. Belittling, condescending, disdainful, disparaging or vilifying words against any Media Practitioner(s) within the meaning of Article 34 of the Constitution of Kenya,” the order read.

Both President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have defended Kuria’s insults against the media, saying the media is getting what it deserves.

