Monday, June 19, 2023 – In what can be termed as an ugly case of nepotism, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has appointed his close friend to a senior state job.

Faith Mwaura, who was Kuria’s running mate in the Kiambu county gubernatorial election, has been appointed to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Development Corporation (KDC).

Kuria, in a Gazette Notice dated June 15, 2023, appointed Mwaura to serve on the board of KDC for three years.

In exercise of the power conferred by section 6 (1) le) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51 of the Interpretations and General Provisions Act. the Cabinet Secretary for Investments. Trade and Industry appoint Faith Mwaura to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Development Corporation. for a period of three (3) years with effect from the 16th June 2023.”

Mwaura replaces Mboche Waithaka whose appointment has been revoked.

