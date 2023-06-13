Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has once again increased the price of electricity even as millions of Kenyans continue to sleep hungry due to the high cost of living.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased electricity prices by 3.7% in June citing high fuel costs and a weak shilling.

As a result of the depreciating shilling, EPRA adjusted the foreign exchange fluctuation rate by 226% to Sh 2.06 from 84 cents per unit

Ordinary domestic consumers would pay Sh 28 per unit up from Sh 27 in May amid skyrocketing cost of living.

The increase in the price of electricity will worsen the country’s economy since many manufacturing companies in the country will close rendering millions of Kenyans jobless.

During his campaigns last year, President William Ruto promised to reduce the cost of electricity but it appears the ‘man from Kamagut’ is increasing the prices of electricity every month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.