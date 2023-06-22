Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Molo Member of Parliament, Kuria Kimani, has revealed how the demos organized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in March this year almost ruined the country’s economy.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kuria, who is also the Chairman of the National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee, stated that these demos portrayed a negative image of the country and also scared away investors, leading to local traders halting their businesses.

“Maandamano Mondays that followed, we had everyone shied away from investing in Kenya. We had businesses that wanted to expand, recruit just shy from doing that,” Kimani said.

Consequently, the MP argued that the cost of credit for the country became high hence the rising debts for the short period Ruto has been in power.

“As a result, we were out of business for months, and as a result, when we do demos in Nairobi for a whole Monday, our collections will be drastically reduced. When we’re in the news that Kenya will burn, it discourages foreigners from investing in Kenya. Our cost of credit goes high,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.