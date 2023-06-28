Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Late Pop king, Michael Jackson will reportedly be tried for allegedly molesting choreographer Wade Robson when he was a child.

According to TMZ, the California Court of Appeal has cleared the way for Robson to make his case after he alleged that MJ molested him at the Neverland Ranch when Robson was between the ages of 7 and 14.

Robson is suing Michael Jackson’s corporation. But MJJ Productions, Inc. Jackson’s company lawyers have argued the company had no legal duty to protect Robson or anyone else from MJ because it had no ability to control him.

The trial court bought the Estate’s argument, but the Court of Appeal begged to differ, and according to a tentative ruling which almost always becomes final, the case will be sent back down for trial, the publication report.

Robson claims when he came to the U.S. from Australia as a young boy, Jackson befriended him and sexually abused him.

In 2005, when Jackson was on trial for molesting another boy, Robson testified that he slept in MJ’s bed with the singer but nothing happened.

In 2013, he changed his story, filing a lawsuit against the company. He said he had testified falsely on behalf of Jackson due to “complete manipulation and brainwashing.”

Another man, James Safechuck, filed a similar lawsuit against MJJ Productions and it too is before the Court of Appeal. Given today’s tentative ruling, it appears Safechuck will also have his day in court.

Sources close to the MJJ Productions’ legal team told the publicatio that the ruling has nothing to do with the merits of the case and they fully expect to prevail at trial.