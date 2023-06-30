Friday, June 30, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has mocked Kenyans as President William Ruto’s draconian tax measures take effect.

In a statement, Raila’s party told Kenyans to stray strong, following the hard economic times being experienced in the country.

The Orange party told Kenyans that their choices have consequences in reference to electing the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Good morning fellow Kenyans. Someone once said choices have consequences. The time to feel the heat is now. The heat is coming fast and furious.

“We shall one day overcome it. Let’s keep our heads up, our feelers on the ground and our hearts stronger,” part of the statement read.

The message comes hours after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said that they would announce new fuel prices on Friday (today).

EPRA made the announcement after President William Ruto assented to the Finance Bill 2023, which proposed the doubling of VAT on fuel from 8% to 16%.

“Following the enactment of Finance Act 2023, we will on Friday 30th June announce reviewed maximum petroleum Pump prices,” EPRA said.

In addition, Kenyans will be subjected to a 1.5% housing levy in the new law while content creators will part with a 5% withholding tax.

This comes even as Raila has asked Kenyans to boycott paying taxes to Ruto’s administration to protest the draconian tax measures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.