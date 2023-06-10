Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, has finally spoken after being accused of beating nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege in Parliament on Thursday.

Millie was among seven Azimio MPs who are accused of assaulting Sabina Chege after Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula refused to remove her as Deputy Minority Chief Whip as demanded by the Azimio coalition.

Speaking at a function organized by President William Ruto at State House on Saturday, Chege accused Millie Odhiambo and Kisumu woman representative Rosa Buyu of beating her and stealing her expensive iPhone 14.

But in a fast response, Millie said she didn’t beat her and wondered how she can beat Sabina who is 3 times her size.

She also said she didn’t steal her expensive phone as she claimed.

“Surely how can I beat such a hefty woman? She is three times my size!!!! Ama mimi ni Superman/woman. Hapo kwa simu, sina simu yako Jaber.

“However, I wish I could replay the sense of bravado and strength before and sense of humility after,” Millie said.

