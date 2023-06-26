Monday, June 26, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, is a cold-blooded killer going by the revelations shared by lawyer Miguna Miguna.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Miguna revealed that Babu Owino killed a University of Nairobi student identified as Samson Makori alias Ogatwoni in 2021.

According to Miguna, Babu Owino killed Ogatwoni because he was becoming a threat in the election of the University of Nairobi Students Association commonly known as UNSA.

Miguna said Ogatwoni was a stumbling block to Babu Owino’s control of UNSA elections and he chose to kill him.

Miguna further said Babu Owino is threatening Charles Juma Otieno, who was present when the second-term lawmaker killed Ogatwoni.



