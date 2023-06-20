Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Controversial Kenyan lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has weighed in on the conduct of some Kenya Kwanza senior government officials, following Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s slur on the Nation Media Group.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Miguna told the officials that they have a responsibility and anything they say reflects the government and their offices.

“I believe I would be speaking for millions of Kenyans, many of them those who voted for President William Ruto and support his government, when I remind senior members of his government, especially cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of parastatals and other important arms of the state, that:

“Power comes with immense responsibilities. Whatever you say or do when holding public office carries significant weight and reflects on your office and the government you serve,” he stated.

“The General’ as he is commonly known in social circles went on to remind the government officials that power is transient and whatever they do should be of good interest to Kenyans.

“Power is transient. You may have it today and lose it tomorrow. Always remember that. Ultimately, whatever you do or say should serve the public good and advance public interests. If it doesn’t, avoid it,” he stated.

On Sunday, Kuria used nasty words on NMG and threatened to withdraw government advertisements after NTV exposed him as one of the beneficiaries of the Sh 6 billion edible oil scandal.

