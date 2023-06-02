Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna has attacked Chief Justice Martha Koome after she purchased a Land Cruiser GR Sport 300 worth over Sh 23 million.

The monster car appeared in Embu County on Thursday during the Madaraka Day celebrations graced by President William Ruto.

Land Cruiser GR Sport is part of the 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel and 3.5-litre petrol V6 engines Land Cruiser 300 series launched recently by Toyota Kenya.

Both engine options come with the newly created direct Shift-10AT (10-speed automatic transmission). This offers smoother power delivery, resulting in less fatigue when behind the wheel.

Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga supported Koome purchasing the fuel guzzler saying the Judiciary is one arm of the government and it should also acquire a plane like the Executive.

“Father be fair! You remember I once asked for a plane for the Judiciary because it was cheaper than hiring one as we were doing. If the public thinks the Judiciary is not an arm of the state but a stump, the other arms will continue thinking so,” Mutunga stated.

However, in a rejoinder, Miguna, who is an Osgoode-trained lawyer, agreed with Mutunga that the Judiciary is equal to the Executive but said it is a big shame for a CJ of a third-world country like Kenya to purchase a car worth Sh 23 million while millions of her countrymen and women are living a dog’s life.

“You make a valid and important point, which, unfortunately, many commentators don’t pay attention to. The 3 arms ought to be equal, although we know that in reality, they are not. However, the more significant point is that OSTENTATIOUS spending and WASTE of public resources have become akin to cultural practices in Kenya and many – regrettably – marvel when they splash huge amounts of public resources amidst POVERTY and PRIVATIONS. The CJ shouldn’t emulate such practices,” Miguna told Dr. Mutunga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST