Monday, June 19, 2023 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has asked Labour Cabinet Secretary, Florence Bore, to resign over the Karen scandal where she was caught red-handed grabbing a house belonging to Gatanga Member of Parliament Edward Muriu.

The two leaders are embroiled in a tussle over a luxurious mansion in Karen said to be owned by Muriu, who accused her of occupying the property before making payments.

The MP accused the CS of forcefully occupying the house at Amara Ridge despite declining her Sh 90 million offer to buy the home. The lawmaker is selling it at Sh 120 million.

Weighing in on the matter, Miguna accused Bore of abusing her powerful government position and asked her to resign.

He argued that acknowledging an offer is not a sale and does not give anyone the right to enter, take possession of and occupy another person’s property.

“No one should reason and behave the way you have done. You are not above the law. Even if you were homeless and needed a place to stay, you should never have abused your position the way you did. Shame on you,” Miguna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.