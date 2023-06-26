Monday, June 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has asked Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino to explain to Kenyans why he killed University of Nairobi student Dennis Maina Njairia.

Maina, who was a fourth-year student at UON, was found dead at UON’s swimming pool near the Graduation Square.

Then Kilimani OCPD, Peter Katam, said Maina’s body had no visible injuries and was found floating in the swimming pool.

Sources close to the deceased said Maina had earlier argued with Babu Owino, who was also a student before he disappeared and was later found dead.

Nobody was arrested in connection with Maina’s death and now Miguna Miguna is asking Babu Owino, who is serving for a second term as MP, to tell Kenyans why he killed the young student.

“Thug Babu Owino: Why did you kill Dennis Maina NJAIRIA? Answer the question!,” Miguna asked the MP who was elected on Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.