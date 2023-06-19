Monday, 19 June 2023 – Eight suspects were arrested over the weekend and narcotic drugs recovered in an operation conducted by Starehe-based detectives in Huruma, Nairobi County.

In the raid that was conducted following a tip-off from members of the public, over 10 kilograms of weed, 450 rolls of the same substance, weighing scales, daggers, and gas cylinders suspected to have been stolen were recovered during the midnight raid on Saturday.

A vehicle used to distribute the highly addictive drug in various parts of the city was also impounded.

The seven suspects identified as Alex Murimi, Woche Sipa, Clinton Odinga, Kevin Kimani, Mohamed Wako, John Chege, and Hassan Yussuf are facing charges of trafficking in narcotic drugs, being in possession of narcotic drugs and preparation to commit a felony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.