Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Meghan Markle has been accused of getting producers to interview guests on the show, Archetypes podcast, before having her own questions edited into the audio track.

Multiple sources told podcast-focused outlet Podnews that “some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with questions edited-in afterwards.”

The allegations, which come just days after it was revealed the Sussexes’ $20 million deal with Spotify had been ended in a ‘mutual agreement’, were reported by podcast-focused outlet Podnews.

According to the site, ‘multiple sources’ have claimed that ‘some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with questions edited-in afterwards’, although Podnews did not highlight any specific episodes where this might have applied.

Meghan’s 12-episode podcast featured a series of high-profile guests during its one-season run, including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, and Mindy Kaling.

However, while Meghan may have interviewed several very high-profile guests for the audio show, this is not the first time that questions have been raised about her input into the interview process for other people who appeared on Archetypes.

In August last year, podcast guest Allison Yarrow, a journalist from New York, revealed that she didn’t actually speak to Meghan when being interviewed for the show, but rather a member of her production company.

Allison, who appeared on an episode of the show called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’? in which she ‘explored the origin and plague’ of the word b***h, revealed in a social media post shared shortly after her interview was recorded that the chat had taken place with an audio producer called Farrah Safarfi.

Sharing an image of herself in front of a sign for Gimlet, an audio production company, Allison then thanks Farrah in the caption for being such an ‘excellent interviewer’.

The decision to axe the Duchess’s female-focused podcast followed reports that Spotify had been engaged in discussions about renewing the series, however those conversations are understood to have stalled.