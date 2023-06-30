Friday June 30, 2023 – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially moved out of their homes in the UK.

According to a report by ITV News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved out of Frogmore Cottage three months after King Charles III evicted them from the property.

A palace official told ITV news that Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, had “only just left” the estate.

Despite moving to California in 2020 after quitting their royal titles, the cottage which is located on the Windsor estate was their official UK residence.

Harry had stayed at the five-bedroom home in April while in town for his phone hacking lawsuit against the Daily Mail, but the annual Sovereign Grant report shows that Frogmore Cottage is currently vacant.

King Charles, 74,reportedly started the eviction process just one day after Prince Harry’s shocking memoir, “Spare,” hit shelves.

Harry made several bombshell allegations against his now-estranged family in the memoir, including that Charles constantly joked he wasn’t Harry’s “real” father.

UK reports also speculate that King Charles III plans to give the five-bedroom property to his brother Prince Andrew, but Andrew is reportedly against the move as it would be a major downgrade from his luxurious 30-bedroom home, Royal Lodge.