Monday June 5, 2023 – Hollywood actress, Megan Fox showed off her curves in a risqué selfie over the weekend just weeks after saying she’s never loved her body.

Fox, 37, posted the sultry Instagram snap on Sunday, June 4, referencing a tarot card combination that signifies hope and new beginnings.

The pic showed Fox laying down on a couch in a barely-there, black bikini top with matching high-cut bottoms.

Weeks ago she revealed she doesn’t love her body.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” the “Transformers” star told Sports Illustrated during an interview for the glossy’s 2023 swimsuit edition last month.

“There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever,” she admitted.