Thursday, June 29, 2023 – A middle-aged lady was brutally murdered alongside her Nigerian boyfriend, and their bodies put in a sack before being dumped outside her parents’ home in Kamulu.

The deceased lady, identified as Rachel Kanini, had dated her Nigerian boyfriend for almost 10 years.

They were reportedly kidnapped by unknown people before being murdered.

Kanini used to live a flashy lifestyle which she openly displayed on social media.

Police have launched investigations into the brutal murder.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.