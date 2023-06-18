Sunday, 18 June 2023 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is married to a young lady by the name of Lucianna Andafu.

Ababu fell in love with Lucianna after his troubled marriage with his ex-wife Priscah Mwaro, now deceased, hit a snag.

When Ababu met Lucianna, he was also dating former Miss Tourism Bungoma County, Ann Paula Machio.

He dumped Ann after impregnating her and eventually married Lucianna.

Lucianna and Ababu live together at his palatial Karen home and they are blessed with a son.

The lady is in her early twenties.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.