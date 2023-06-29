Thursday, 29 June 2023 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has exposed a rogue city businessman who reportedly receives expensive electronic gadgets stolen across East Africa.

The trader, identified as Ashish Shah, has been in the illegal business for over two decades.

He is part of the East Africa criminal syndicate involved in the theft of electronic gadgets.

When Mwangi was working at the Standard Media Group as a photographer, they lost equipment which was later found at Ashish’s house.

Ashish is said to be untouchable because rogue police officers offer him protection.

Below is a thread on Twitter exposing the rogue trader who has several robbery cases in court.

See his photo below.

