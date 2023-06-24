Saturday, 24 June 2023 – Firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna has accused Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino of killing a former University of Nairobi student, who was commonly known as OCS Ragira Samuel.

The vocal MP reportedly poisoned Ragira at Pumpiks Hotel in Kileleshwa.

The late Ragira and Babu Owino were business associates.

They allegedly used to sell hard drugs.

Babu is said to have killed Ragira after a drug peddling business turned sour.

