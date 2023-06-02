Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – A ‘kienyenji’ lady who is married to a mzungu has turned into a social media sensation.

She has a Tiktok account with over 129,000 followers, where she shares her love journey with the hunk mzungu.

The lady is very conservative and appears to have been brought up in a humble background.

She likes embracing her natural beauty at a time when most ladies believe that they have to apply layers of makeup for them to be beautiful.

The couple is blessed with an adorable baby.

Watch Tiktok videos of the lovely couple.

