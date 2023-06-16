Friday, 16 June 2023 – A disgruntled woman has exposed two Kamba gospel singers for trying to destroy her marriage.

She reached out to popular blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga and alleged that Faith Titus, a popular Kamba gospel singer, seduced her husband and slept with him.

She wanted him to fund her album launch.

Another Kamba gospel singer identified as Zipporah Eric is also accused by the same woman of trying to wreck her marriage.

She was begging the woman’s husband to sire a kid with her.

Interestingly, the two singers are married but they are still cheating on their husbands and wrecking marriages.

Here’s the expose.

Below are photos of the randy gospel singers.

Faith Titus.

Zipporah Eric.

