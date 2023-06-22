Thursday June 22, 2023 – Media personality, Noble Igwe, has taken to social media to express his shock at the behaviour of a certain man who lost a grown child, yet continues to share videos on social media.

Without mentioning any name, Noble wrote;

‘I know we don’t have the right to judge but it baffles me how someone who lost a grown child will have time for these social videos.

I have seen people who never recovered from losing a child and I don’t understand how this young man sees this as an okay thing to do’