Sunday June 11, 2023 – British personality, Katie Price is selling her wedding dress which she wore to marry Peter Andre during their fairytale wedding in 2005.

The newly single mum-of-five, 45, is also selling some of her ex-husband’s garments on her dedicated resale account, including the white suit

The Mysterious Girl singer wore for their memorable performance of Disney hit A Whole New World.

Katie took to social media to share a video of the eye-catching pink wedding dress before putting it up for sale on her Katie Price Memorabilia Instagram page.

“See girls, isn’t this what you’ve been waiting for? Look what I have found,” the former glamour model began while holding the huge marshmellow pink net skirt against her body.

“This is my wedding dress from when I married Pete – look at the skirt! I don’t want it anymore so you can head over to @kpmemorabilia.”

“Not only that,” Katie continued as she dropped the skirt to reveal the matching top. “I’ve also got the corset top that I wore – wooooo! Ready for grabs!”

Katie and Pete tied the knot in a fairytale wedding back in 2005 and welcomed two children into the world during their time together, Junior and Princess Andre.

The former couple split in 2009 and Pete went on to find love with NHS doctor Emily Andre.