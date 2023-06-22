Thursday, June 22, 2023 – An outspoken MCA from the Nairobi County Assembly has asked the Nairobi County Government to rename Toi Market after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Thursday, Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok said he will soon move a motion to have the market named after Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

Imwatok, who is also the Leader of the Majority in the Nairobi county assembly, said renaming Toi after the former Prime Minister will limit arson cases since the arsonists will be afraid of committing the heinous act out of respect for Raila.

“We passed the motion of renaming the roads and other institutions. We are proposing to bring a motion to rename the Toi market to Raila Odinga.

“This will happen in a few weeks to come and it will be to safeguard the legacy of the market through a legend who is our party leader,” Imwatok explained.

Toi Market was burnt three weeks ago and properties of unknown value were destroyed.

