Friday, June 16, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance government appears to be a den of corruption, where government agencies are engaging in massive corruption without caring about the plight of Kenyans.

A case study is what is happening in Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), where an advert was put in local dailies last month seeking to recruit 3600 revenue assistants.

Over 1000 candidates were shortlisted for the position and they were summoned for interview at KRA headquarters in Nairobi.

And in what can be termed as high-end corruption, out of 1000 shortlisted candidates, no one was selected for the position.

An impeccable source said those who have been selected as KRA Revenue Assistants are friends of Members of Parliament, senators, governors, and those close to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s top leadership.

This is a post of one of the shortlisted candidates who failed to qualify due to massive corruption inside KRA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.