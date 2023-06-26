Monday, June 26, 2023 – Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has incited President William Ruto to crack the whip on state officers found to be complacent.

Speaking in Ildamat, Kajiado County, during an interdenominational church service, which was graced by Ruto, the Senate Majority Leader stressed the importance of the president having a competent team that will help him deliver on his mandate.

Cheruiyot noted that the two houses of parliament had accorded the president all the support that he needed, stating that the ball was now in the executive’s court.

He suggested the president would fail in his tenure if he entertained laxity among the high-ranking officials in his administration.

“Mr President now work for Kenyans. There is no excuse. The members of Parliament have rallied behind you and enabled the environment for you to deliver,” he said.

Cheruiyot counselled the president to fire Cabinet and Principal Secretaries who will pose an impediment to his agenda.

“Monitor those who you have entrusted with duties. If you see one who doesn’t have the commitment to deliver, please substitute them and get on board those who are ready to work.

“From our side, we will not relent. We want Kenyans to get value for their money,” he said.

Earlier this year, Ruto read a riot act to the members of his Cabinet whom he warned against laxity.

He cautioned the Cabinet and Principal Secretaries against making irresponsible decisions that would negatively impact the good of the citizenry.

“Before you sign off any contract, have the best interest of Kenyans in mind, the people who have no ties or shoes, those are your bosses,” said the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.