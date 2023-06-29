Thursday, 29 June 2023 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln was gifted a Mercedes Benz GLA 180 by her new lover Joe about two months ago.

The mother of two posted photos on her Instagram account flaunting her German machine.

She fell in love with Joe after her ex-husband Njogu Wa Njoroge divorced her over infidelity and repossessed a car that he had bought for her.

Joe is said to be a wealthy businessman.

Below are photos of her new ride.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.