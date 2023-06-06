Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Seasoned KTN Swahili anchor Mary Kilobi has taken to social media to wish her husband Francis Atwoli a happy birthday as he turns 74 years old.

She penned down a sweet birthday message to the aging COTU boss and wished him a long life of good health and pure bliss.

She prayed that God will continue watching over him and protecting him from evil.

She further encouraged Atwoli to continue fighting his battles fiercely.

“Today is My Prince Charming’s Birthday. May you grow younger, yes younger and more younger every day Franco. I wish you happiness and an extremely long life of good health and pure bliss. May God watch over you and divinely protect you with his blood from the Evil one and may He fight your all your battles fiercely! Happy birthday my Bazuu Bazenga” the birthday message reads.

Atwoli is celebrating his birthday in Switzerland with Kilobi.

She accompanied him to a conference.

See the photos that she shared as she wished him a happy birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.