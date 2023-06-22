Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance will resume its weekly demos on Tuesday next week.

Speaking on Thursday at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, Karua said the passage of the controversial Finance Bill 2023 signals the era of dictatorship and must be resisted.

She said Kenyans can never be helpless in deciding their destiny.

“We will have a consultation meeting with our supporters at Kamukunji grounds on Tuesday from 10 am,” Karua said.

“Let us come together next Tuesday and decide what kind of life we want to live.”

The Narc Kenya boss said whenever they come together as a people, they have always found a solution to the country’s worst problems.

“The only time we have suffered longer than we should; the only time we have allowed dictators to rule us longer than they should is when we have been divided.

“But people can never be helpless in their own country, against their own leaders.

“Not in a democracy like ours, not even in a dictatorship as they are trying to recreate,” she stated.

