Monday, June 5, 2023 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto is fueling wrangles in Jubilee Party to ensure that the Mt Kenya region has no party when it comes to the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during Azimio One Kenya Alliance presser in Nairobi on Monday, Karua said Ruto is using nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege, and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega in his nefarious plot of killing Jubilee Party.

“It is apparent that the destabilization of Jubilee Party and the destruction of established political leaders of the region is a do-or-die agenda for the Kenya Kwanza regime sponsored by the highest level of the Kenya Kwanza leadership to ensure that Mt Kenya has no serious political party to challenge anti-Mt Kenya policies,” Karua said.

She also said the ongoing attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta is Ruto‘s plan to control the Mt Kenya region which she said must stop.

“The vilification of our Azimio chairman, Uhuru Kenyatta, is part of this evil scheme to subdue a whole community and region. This is totally unnecessary,” Karua said.

Ruto is said to be the powerful man behind the ouster of Uhuru Kenyatta as Jubilee Party leader and replaced with him Sabina Chege who is a political novice and easier to manipulate.

