Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has dismissed the belief that Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua enjoyed limitless state resources during the campaign period leading up to the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Boniface Mwangi revealed that Martha Karua occasionally had to rely on taxis for transportation during the campaign due to a shortage of vehicles.

While there is a widespread presumption that the duo received adequate facilitation, with the ticket allegedly being financed by state resources, Mwangi clarified that Karua did not benefit from such limitless backing.

“Martha Karua did not accept anything. I am not sure if she was offered. What I am sure of is that there was zero state money to Karua’s candidature,” he explained, stressing that he was not privy to whether Karua was offered any state resources by Uhuru’s administration.

“I do not know about Raila. I can only speak for the person I worked for,” Mwangi, who was part of Karua’s campaign team, added.

However, she enjoyed security which was granted to all presidential candidates and their running mates.

“The security is a given. If you run for the presidency, you are provided with state security,” he explained without revealing too much.

“It’s not my story to tell, but one day the truth will come out. Martha should write her book,” Mwangi added in a post on his social media pages.

Karua served as the running mate to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was the flagbearer of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, which enjoyed the backing of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

