Friday June 30, 2023 – A UK-based African medical doctor, Obinna Aligwegwe, has said that it’s not always an achievement for a man to marry a woman he wooed for ten years.

“Marrying a woman you wooed for 10 years is not always an achievement.

Most times it points to serious esteem issues.

Especially if the woman was dating others within that period,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 28.