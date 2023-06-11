Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday June 11, 2023 – Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of rapper Adesina Adeleke, popularly called Sina Rambo, has alleged a threat to her life.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram page, the mum of one said if anything happens to her, Sina Rambo should be held responsible.

She asked the singer to divorce her in peace, as they are not compatible.

She further urged her fans to help her beg Sina to grant her divorce as she is done with their marriage.

See her posts below