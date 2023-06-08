Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 June 2023 – While most ladies are busy trashing marriage on social media, this beautiful lady called Merceline Kemunto has proved that marriage works.

She shared photos to show how she changed for the better after getting married.

Life had taken a toll on her before she got married.

She eventually found the right partner who changed her life.

“Marriage is sweet when you find the right person. Happily married with 2 boys,’’ she wrote and shared photos to show her transformation.

When single.

After getting married.

